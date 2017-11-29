Ventana Sur: Sony Pictures Int’l Co-producing David Victori’s Feature Debut ‘The Pact’ with Ikiru Films and 4Cats

Sony Pictures International Productions, Ikiru Films and 4Cats Pictures are co-producing horror-thriller “The Pact” (“El Pacto”), the debut feature of Spanish director David Victori, recognized by Variety as a director to watch in 2012.

Victori has established himself as a master of suspense in his award-winning high-concept shorts, including “Reaction” (“Reacción”) and “The Guilt” (“La Culpa”). His short film about a father and son caught in a zero-gravity crisis on earth, “Zero,” produced by Ridley Scott and Michael Fassbender, won the YouTube World Short Film Festival in 2012.

In the words of Victori, “‘El Pacto’ has as its starting point an essential premise: What would you be capable of doing to stop the death of a loved one and what happens to someone who tries to circumvent the natural course of life?”

Location shooting for “The Pact” is underway in Barcelona and will extend for about seven weeks. Belen Rueda, who played a pivotal role in Juan Antonio Bayona’s seminal “The Orphanage,” leads the cast that includes Mireia Oriol and Darío Grandinetti.

Rueda plays Monica who, faced with the impending death of her only daughter, will have to descend into hell in order to prevent it from happening.

“David’s universe has a very strong spiritual component. For him there is a kind of mystery to life, and that Mystery, in capital letters, ensnared us,” said producers Edmon Roch and Jordi Gasull. “It’s a film that talks about evil in some way. Evil or the Devil or whatever we want to call it always appears when we refuse to accept things the way they are,” they said, adding: “The incorporation of Belén Rueda in the starring role and Jordi Vallejo as co-scriptwriter ended up enabling the project to take shape.”

Iván Losada, general manager of Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia, said: “We spent some time talking to Jordi and Edmon to find an ambitious, impactful project to embark upon together and we’re excited about having found it; David Victori is a director with a unique personality and creative vision and it’s an honor to be able to produce his first feature film. I hope it is the first of many.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia releases “The Pact” in Spain next year.