Sony Pictures Classics Nabs ‘Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words’ From MK2

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired “Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words,” Tom Volf’s documentary about the iconic Greek-American opera singer, for distribution in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Volf spent nearly five years assembling an intimate portrait of the late opera legend illustrated by exclusive footage, photographs, Callas’ own Super 8 films, private live recordings, letters, and rare behind-the scenes archival footage.

“Maria Callas, her voice and story are illustrious. We’re thrilled to be able to help expand this icon’s prodigious following with ‘Maria By Callas: In Her Own Words,'” said Sony Pictures Classics.

Represented in international markets by France’s MK2, “Maria by Callas” was co-produced by Emma Lepers of Petit Dragon and Gaël Leiblang and Emmanuel Chain of Elephant Doc. Haut & Court will release the documentary film in France.

Volf, a first-time director, said he “couldn’t dream of a better partner than Sony Pictures Classics to bring ‘Maria by Callas’ to audiences. “I’m sure that thanks to Sony Pictures Classics many people will get to discover, or rediscover, the great artist, and the woman behind the legend, as she has never been seen or heard before,” added Volf.

The deal was negotiated between MK2 Films and SPC.