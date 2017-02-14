Soda Pictures has acquired U.K. rights to action thriller “Your Move” from Premiere Entertainment Group, it announced Tuesday.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of singer-turned-actor Luke Goss, is currently in post-production. Also starring Goss, alongside Robert Davi and Patricia De Leon, it tells the story of a man who must go to extreme lengths to discover what happened to his kidnapped wife and daughter.

Soda intends to launch the film to coincide with the reunion concert tour of Bros., the 1980s’ pop band Luke performed in with his brother Matt. The reunion was original intended as a one-off concert at London’s O2 Arena on August 19, marking the anniversary of the band’s last concert in 1989. However, when that show sold out within a minute of going on sale the tour was expanded to include six further dates at the O2 and at other venues around the U.K. in August.

“We saw an excellent opportunity to distribute “Your Move” in the U.K. in concert with Luke’s U.K. arena tour this summer,” said Ed Fletcher, managing director of Soda Pictures.

Premiere Entertainment Group, which is handling international sales, has secured deals for the film in many other markets including VSC for Canada, DBS Star for China, F.I.P. for France, Notorios for Italy, Aya Pro for Japan, California Filmes for Latin America, Flins y Piniculas for Spain, Moby Dick for South Korea, Pictureworks for India, Major Kantana for Thailand, Olin Arts for Turkey, Eagle for the Middle East and Daro for Eastern Europe/Africa.