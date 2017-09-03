Silvio Soldini’s ‘Emma’ Lures Buyers Ahead of Venice’s World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Emma
VENICE, Italy — In the run up to its world premiere at Venice Film Festival, Silvio Soldini’s Italian drama romance “Emma” (“Il Colore Nascosto delle Cose”) has been picked up in a raft of territories.

Represented in international markets by Celluloid Dreams, “Emma” has been acquired by Impacto Cine (Latin America), Palace Films (Australia), Mancy’s Entertainment (Japan), DDDream (China), Joint Entertainment (Taiwan) and Cherry Pickers (Benelux).

Celluloid Dreams will be doing a private screening for buyers only on Sept. 4 ahead of its world premiere out of competition at Venice. Videa will be releasing the film in Italy on Sep.8.

The film toplines Italian star Valeria Golino as Emma, a recently-divorced pretty and vibrant woman who has been blind since the age of 16 and managed to become an osteopath. The film revolves around Emma’s relationship with Teo (Adriano Giannini), a womanizer and work-obsessed creative at a trendy ad agency who unexpectedly falls in love with her.

Soldini wrote the film’s screenplay with Davide Lantieri and Doriana Leondeff. A veteran Italian director, Soldini is best known for the movies “Bread & Tulips,” “Days and Clouds” and “Come Undone.”

“Emma” is produced by Lionello Cerri at Lumière & Co.

Celluloid Dreams has four more films playing at Venice Film Festival: “Nico, 1988,” Susanna Nicchiarelli’s first English-language film, Andrew Haigh’s “Lean on Pete, “Takeshi Kitano’s “Outrage Coda” and Xavier Legrand’s “Custody.”

