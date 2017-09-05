Silver Sword International Unveils Production, Distribution Slate

Silver Sword International (SSI) has acquired all distribution rights for Italy, France, Spain and Germany to Paul Stark’s documentary “Final Vatican Conspiracy.”

Produced by Stark Productions, “Final Vatican Conspiracy” is wrapping production in Toronto.

“Compelling evidence is uncovered of the ominous plot to conceal the truth of widespread corruption within the Church, leading to prophetic global catastrophe, said Michael A. Calace at Canadian outfit Silver Sword International

Calace at Silver Sword International is also teaming up with Lys Sparrow at U.S. banner Spada Films to co-produce Gianfranco Serraino’s comedy “Wise Guy High” with Liège Belgium’s Les Films du Carré. Silver Sword International has picked up U.S. distribution rights to “Wise Guy High.”

The company’s slate also includes “Voice of the Wolf,” a horror thriller which French actor Christophe Lambert has just boarded. Lambert will star alongside Marianna Di Martino (“Man from U.N.C.L.E.”) and Maria Grazia Cucinatta. Silver Sword International is producing with Vargo Film.