SF Studios Taps New Head of Film Production

SF Studios has tapped Annika Sucksdorff, the former CEO of Helsinki Filmi in Finland, to head film production in Sweden.

Sucksdorff, who has notably produced pics like “Tom of Finland,””The Mine” and “Heart of a Lion,” will spearhead the development and production of Swedish features for the banner.

SF Studios said the hiring of Sucksdorff marks a key step in the company’s expansion and focus on upscale films for mainstream audiences.

“In addition to (Sucksdorff’s) abilities as a producer, both creatively and commercially, we have also been particularly impressed by her skills as a leader of people. We look forward to have her further strengthen SF Studios’ position as a leading film producer in the Nordics,” says Michael Porseryd, CEO of SF Studios.

Sucksdorff said she was joining SF Studios at a great time, considering the “recent commercial and artistic successes like ‘A Man Called Ove’ and the highly anticipated ‘Borg/McEnroe.'”

“The studio also has a strong development slate with iconic titles,” pointed out Sucksdorff, who also paid homage to Fredrik Wikström Nicastro whom she will replace as head of SF Studios’s film production.

Nicastro, who will remain at the company with a new job as senior VP of international production, previously worked on the production of “Easy Money Trilogy,””A Man Called Ove,””Borg/McEnroe,” as well as co-productions such as “The Wave”” and “The happiest day in the life of Olli Mäki,” among other pics.