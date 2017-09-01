SF Studios Opens Up in London for English-Language Film Push

Borg/McEnroe
SF Studios has opened a London office to work up English-language movies for the international market. The Scandi studio has brought in Kate Myers to oversee development of the new U.K.-originated projects.

The company has been pushing into Nordic-inspired international production, linking with financier Anton earlier this year to co-finance English-language projects.

Myers joins from Forward Films, which she co-founded, and will report to Fredrik Wikström Nicastro who oversees international production at SF Studios. He said: “Kate has impressed us with her broad understanding of film storytelling and script development. She is a creative, highly driven person with a wide network of contacts among creators and industry people.”

Myers added: “I am looking forward to working with Fredrik and the other team at SF Studios in their international venture, focusing on producing and developing new exciting film projects based on Nordic stories. It also means continuing the company’s long successful history and continued ambition to cooperate with Scandinavian talent in every possible context.”

At Forward Films Myers worked on movies including Kristian Levring’s “The Salvation,” with Mads Mikkelsen and Eva Green, and comedies “Grabbers” and BAFTA nominated “Skeletons.” Prior to Forward, she was at Matthew Vaughn and Guy Ritchie’s SKA Films, where she developed “Snatch.”

SF Studios international slate includes “Borg/McEnroe,” which will be opening the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7th. It is also working on a film version of Jo Nesbø’s novel “I Am Victor,” which Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are adapting, with Baltasar Kormakur directing.

