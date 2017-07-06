Serge Toubiana to Preside Over French Film Org UniFrance

PARIS– Serge Toubiana, the former boss of the French Cinematheque, is set to preside over UniFrance, the French promotion organization.

Toubiana was elected today by the 48 members of UniFrance’s executive committee and will take over from Jean-Paul Salomé who served for four years alongside the org’s managing director Isabelle Giordano.

Toubiana will continue to work with Giordano on several events aimed at helping French sales agents and promoting Gallic movies abroad, notably via the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris, New York (with the Film Society of the Lincoln Center), and in Tokyo, among others.

A well-regarded French industry figure, Toubiana ended his 13-year tenure at the Cinematheque in 2015 and joined Pathe, the venerable French film studio, as advisor to Pathe’s president Jerome Seydoux in 2016. Toubiana also sits on the Pathe’s board.

While at the Cinematheque, Toubiana built bridges with foreign partners and filmmakers to broaden the appeal of the institution. Some of the most successful retrospectives organized by Toubiana at the Cinematheque celebrated Tim Burton (an exhibit produced with the MoMa), as well as Stanley Kubrick and Martin Scorsese.

A film buff, Toubiana was co-editor of the prestigious magazine “Cahiers du cinéma” with Serge Daney from 1973 to 1981, and then its editor during the following decade. He has directed three documentaries: “Francois Truffaut: Stolen Portraits” (co-directed with Michel Pascal), as well as the TV docu “Isabelle Huppert, une vie pour jouer” and the short “Chaplin Today: The Great Dictator.”

Toubiana beat out the other two candidates for the presidency of UniFrance, notably Pierre-Ange Le Pogam, an industry veteran who co-founded EuropaCorp and launched his own production vehicle, Stone Angels, in 2012.

Le Pogam, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of Michaël R. Roskam’s “Racer and the Jailbird,” a romantic thriller with Matthias Schoenaerts (“Bullhead”) and Adèle Exarchopoulos (“Blue is the Warmest Color”), in the Fall. Pathe will be distributing in France, while Neon will be handling the North American release.