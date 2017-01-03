Nordic major SF Studios has signed a co-financing deal with European company Anton Corp to expand into English-language international productions.

Leveraging its access to projects and talents, SF Studios will be lead-producing as well as selling the movies. Anton Corp will also be involved to some extent in the international sales process.

The partnership with Anton Corp underscores SF Studios’ ambition to become a key purveyor of internationally-driven movies and TV series, which will either be based on Nordic IP’s and/or will feature Nordic talent.

The company’s current slate includes projects with Daniel Espinosa (“Safe House”), Babak Najafi (“Easy Money II”) and Jens Jonsson (“Easy Money III: Life Deluxe”).

“We are very happy to be working closely with Anton Corp’s Sebastien Raybaud, Harold van Lier and the rest of the team, as they bring to the venture a vast experience of co-financing international productions as well as a deep knowledge of international markets,” said Frida Westerberg, deputy CEO and COO at SF Studios.

“In just a few years they have established themselves as one of the main financing partners in Europe with close to 200 films invested in. With our ambitious international strategy, this partnership is an important step on our way to expand our business outside the Nordic territories,” emphasized Westerberg.

Sebastien Raybaud, Anton Corp’s CEO and founder, said SF Studios ranked among the top international independent studios thanks to its “long-nurtured relationship to Nordic talents together with an experienced in-house production team and its well-established expertise in distribution.”

The first film co-financed by both SF Studios and Anton Corp will soon be announced.