Sarajevo Film Festival To Pay Tribute To Oliver Stone

International Correspondent @varietystewart
Courtesy: Sarajevo Film Festival

Oliver Stone will be honored at this year’s Sarajevo Film Festival. Stone will be in town for the 23rd edition of the Festival, where he will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo.

Stone is a three-time Oscar winner and one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation, making movies including “Platoon,” “Wall Street,” and “Natural Born Killers.”

He has also made documentary series, with his four-part interview series with Russian president Vladimir Putin, “The Putin Interviews,” launching on Showtime earlier this year.

The Sarajevo Film Festival runs from August 11 to 18. The organizers have already said that comedy actor John Cleese will also receive the Honorary Heart accolade this year.

Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco (“After Lucia”) heads the jury for the Festival’s competition program.



