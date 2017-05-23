Samuel Goldwyn Takes North American Rights to Israeli Comedy ‘Holy Air’

Senior International Correspondent @LeoBarraclough
Samuel Goldwyn Takes North American Rights
Courtesy of New Europe Film Sales

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American right to Shady Srour’s “Holy Air.” Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales is handling world rights.

“Holy Air” stars Srour (“Ana Arabia”), Laetitia Eido (“A Borrowed Identity”), Samuel Calderon (“Munich”), Tarik Copti, Dalia Okal, and Byan Anteer. The film had its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival.

The comedy centers on Adam, a Christian Arab living in Nazareth – “a member of a vanishing minority within a minority in the Holy Land and the Middle East,” according to a statement. “His wife Lamia is a strong, beautiful and progressive Arab woman, who runs a foundation for women’s rights.”

When Adam hears that Lamia is pregnant and his father falls very ill, he evaluates his life and realizes that he has not achieved much.

“Despite all his business ideas failing so far, he gives one last try to make it big. And what’s better to sell in the Holy Land other than the very air that the Virgin Mary breathed during her annunciation?” the statement continues.

“But in order to, as one priest tells Adam during confession, bring such a product into the market he needs to find allies from the three cultures ruling over Nazareth – the Jewish politicians, the Muslim mafia boss and the Catholic Church officials.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad