Palme d’Or Winner ‘The Square’ Is Sweden’s Pick for Foreign-Language Oscar

Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or-winning “The Square” will represent Sweden in the foreign-language Oscar race at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.

A satirical drama weaving dark comedy, “The Square” takes place in the contemporary art world. Written by Ostlund, the film stars Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West.

“The Square” world premiered in competition at Cannes, where it won the Palme d’Or. It will next play at Toronto, in the Special Presentations section. Magnolia pre-bought U.S. rights to “The Square” a year ago.

Commenting on the selection of “The Square,” Ostlund, who spoke about his despair over missing out on an Oscar nomination for his 2015 “Force Majeure” in a YouTube clip, said he “really hope it’s less painful this time round.”

Although it missed out on an Oscar nomination, “Force Majeure” was a critical hit. It took home six Swedish Guldbagge Awards and won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes in 2014. “Force Majeure” was also nominated for a Golden Globe.

Erik Hemmendorff produced “The Square” at Plattform Produktion with The Coproduction Officen, which is also handling worldwide sales. “The Square” opens in Sweden on Friday.

The foreign-language Oscar committee will unveil its nine short-listed films in December and will announce the final five movies set to compete in January.

The 90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4, 2018.