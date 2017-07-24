Rossy de Palma Joins Oscar Martinez on Rodrigo Bellott’s ‘I Miss You’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MADRID — Spanish star and Almodovar icon Rossy de Palma is making her U.S. film debut in “Tu Me Manques” (I Miss You), directed by Rodrigo Bellott (“Perfidy”), which shoots this summer in New York and Bolivia.

Breaking out with “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” in an association with Almodovar which runs through multiple movies and Goya nominations for “Kika” (1993) and “The Flower of My Secret” (1995) to her role as a straight-talking maid in last year’s “Julieta,” De Palma’s asymmetric features has won her fame and elevation to fashion muse for designers Jean-Paul Gautier and Thierry Mugler, a status part secured by her role in Robert Altman’s 1994 “Pret-a-Porter.” De Palma served on the main competition jury of the 2015 Cannes Festival. In France, De Palma will be seen later this year in Amanda Sthers’ “Madame.”

In her first U.S.-shot movie, “I Miss You,” De Palma joins Argentina’s Oscar Martinez, fresh off his triumph at Saturday night’s Platino Ibero-American Film awards, where he took the official jury and Audience Award best actor plaudits for his performance in “The Distinguished Citizen,” which already won him a best actor prize at the 2016 Venice Festival.

In “I Miss You,” De Palma plays Rosaura, billed by the film’s producers as “an extravagant Spanish woman,” who befriends a wealthy Bolivian, Jorge (Martinez), whose gay son has recently committed suicide in the U.S.

Also joining the cast is Bolivian actor Fernando Barbosa, reprising his role in Bellott’s acclaimed 2015 theater production in Bolivia. Bellott directs from his own screenplay, adapting his stage play. Discovered during a nationwide casting search in Bolivia, Benjamin Lukovski, Quimey Del Rio and Jose Duran have also been added to the film’s cast.

Uri Bleier and Bellott produce for Kantrr Films. Executive producer Thomas Pierce, founder of Pierce Media & Associates, a entertainment marketing agency, joined the team last month along with Kaolin Bass, also executive producing. Queer/HIV activist-tech entrepreneur Axel Shalson has boarded “I Miss You,” a film he thinks will save lives, as an investor and executive producer.

The film is also produced in association with SimonSays Entertainment’s Ron Simons, who won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for August Wilson’s “Jitney.” Jack Turner, who executive produced last year’s “Loving,” and multiple Tony Award winner Jayne Baron Sherman, also executive produce.