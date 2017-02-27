Film4’s head of creative Rose Garnett has been appointed as the director of BBC Films, the movie production arm of the British public broadcaster.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said: “Rose will be an exciting new ambassador for BBC Films. She has an impressive track record in the U.K. film industry and brings bundles of experience and passion to the role. I believe she will lead BBC Films into a bright future with work that will push the boundaries; she has a reputation for taking risks and developing new talent, and is known for working with some of the most distinctive voices.”

Garnett has been Film4’s head of creative since 2015. She has managed an extensive slate of projects from a wide range of talent, from first-time filmmakers to established directors. Garnett joined Film4 as head of development in 2013.

She has developed and executive produced an array of U.K. films including Lenny Abrahamson’s “Room,” Sarah Gavron’s “Suffragette” and Andrea Arnold’s “American Honey.” Upcoming projects include Sebastian Lelio’s “Disobedience,” Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Clio Barnard’s “Dark River” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite.”

Daniel Battsek, director of Film4, commented: “Rose Garnett has been a fantastic head of creative for Film4, and it’s testament to her acclaimed work and the strength of Film4 that she’s taking on a leadership role in the industry. Although I’m very sad to see Rose go, she is leaving us with a great forthcoming slate and an incredibly talented creative team.”

Garnett replaces Christine Langan, who left to lead Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow Prods. Since Langan’s departure, Joe Oppenheimer, commissioning executive at BBC Films, has been serving as acting head of the division.