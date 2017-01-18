PARIS– Controversial French-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski is set to preside the 42th edition of the Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars.

Although the honorary role of president entails hardly more than a speech introducing the ceremony, it underscores the Academy of Arts and Techniques of cinema’s unwavering admiration for Polanski.

“It’s no less than 8 times that the Academy of Arts and Techniques of cinema has honored the director. An insatiable esthete, Roman Polanski has been reinventing his arts and films through the years,” said the Cesar Awards in a statement.

“Artist, filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, comedian, director — there are so many words to define Roman Polanski, but only one to express our admiration and delight: Thank you, Mr. President,” stated the Academy, which is headed by Alain Terzian, who is also a film producer.

Polanski last won best director Cesar award for “Venus in Fur.” He’s currently working on a psychological thriller penned by Olivier Assayas (“Personal Shopper) and starring Emmanuelle Seigner and Eva Green. The film is produced by Wassim Beji and is being sold by Lionsgate.

The Cesar Awards will soon unveil nominations. The ceremony will take place in Paris on Feb. 24.