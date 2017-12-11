Robin Campillo’s ‘BPM (Beats Per Minute)’ Leads France’s 2017 Lumieres Nominations

Robin Campillo’s “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” France’s foreign-language Oscar candidate, is leading nominations at the Lumieres Awards, Gaul’s equivalent to the Golden Globes.

“BPM,” a sprawling and intense drama following French AIDS activists in 1980’s Paris, will be competing in six categories, including best film, director, actor (Nahuel Pérez Biscayart), male newcomer (Arnaud Valois), script (Campillo and Philippe Mangeot) and score (Arnaud Rebotini). Since winning Cannes Film Festival’s Grand Jury Prize, “BPM” has nabbed several prizes overseas, notably the New York, Los Angeles and Washington DC Critics Awards, as well as prizes at Chicago and San Sebastian film festivals.

Mathieu Amalric’s “Barbara,” which world premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard, and Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s contemporary dramedy “C’est La Vie” have garnered four Lumieres nominations, respectively, while Albert Dupontel’s “Au revoir là-haut” and Alain Gomis’s “Felicité,” winner of Berlin’s Silver Bear, will each compete in three categories.

Juliette Binoche, the star of Claire Denis’s “Bright Sunshine In,” will vie for the best actress award, along with Charlotte Gainsbourg for “La promesse de l’aube,” Emmanuelle Devos for “Numéro une,” Karin Viard for “Jalouse,” Hiam Abbass for “A Syrian Family” and Jeanne Balibar for “Barbara.”

Related Cannes Film Festival Tweaks Dates of 71st Edition to Kick Off One Day Earlier Oscars: Record 92 Countries Submit for Foreign-Language Race

The first film category is packed with strong contenders, including Julia Ducournau’s “Grave,” which won last year’s Cannes’s Directors Fortnight, Léonor Serraille’s “Jeune Femme,” winner of this year’s Camera d’Or in Cannes. The other feature debuts competing are Grand Corps Malade et Mehdi Idir’s “Patients,” Hubert Charuel’s Petits Paysan,” both of which were commercial and critical successes; as well as Sofia Djama’s “Les Bienheureux” and Karim Moussaoui’s “En attendant les hirondelles.”

The 23rd Lumieres Awards will take place next month in Paris, ahead of the Cesar Awards (France’s equivalent to the Oscars).

LUMIERES 2017 NOMINATIONS:

Best Film

“BPM (Beats per Minute)”, Robin Campillo

“Au revoir là-haut,” Albert Dupontel

“Barbara,” Mathieu Amalric

“Félicité,” Alain Gomis

“Orpheline,” Arnaud des Pallières

“C’est La Vie,” Eric Toledano et Olivier Nakache

Best Director

Mathieu Amalric, “Barbara”

Robin Campillo, “BPM (Beats per Minute)”

Laurent Cantet, “L’atelier”

Philippe Garrel, “L’amant d’un jour”

Alain Gomis, “Félicité”

Michel Hazanavicius, “Redoutable”

Best Actress

Hiam Abbass, “A Syrian Family”

Jeanne Balibar, “Barbara”

Juliette Binoche, “Bright Sunshine In”

Emmanuelle Devos, “Numéro une”

Charlotte Gainsbourg, “La promesse de l’aube”

Karin Viard, “Jalouse”

Best Actor

Swann Arlaud, “Petit paysan”

Daniel Auteuil, “Le brio”

Jean-Pierre Bacri, “Le sens de la fête”

Louis Garrel, “Le redoutable”

Reda Kateb, “Django”

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Best Script

Christelle Berthevas, Arnaud des Pallières, “Orpheline”

Robin Campillo, Philippe Mangeot,”BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Albert Dupontel, Pierre Lemaitre, “Au revoir là-haut”

Karim Moussaoui, Maud Ameline, “En attendant les hirondelles”

Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache, “C’est La Vie”

Best Cinematography

Christophe Beaucarne, “Barbara”

Céline Bozon, “Félicité”

Caroline Champetier, “Les gardiennes”

Alain Duplantier, “Le semeur”

Irina Lubtchansky, “Ismael’s Ghosts”

Vincent Mathias, “Au revoir là-haut”

Best Male Newcomer

Khaled Alouach, “De toutes mes forces”

Matthieu Lucci, “L’atelier”

Nekfeu, “Tout nous sépare”

Finnegan Oldfield, “Marvin ou La belle éducation”

Pablo Pauly, “Patients”

Arnaud Valois, “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Best Female Newcomer

Iris Bry, “Les gardiennes”

Laetitia Dosch, “Jeune femme”

Eye Haïdara, “C’est La Vie”

Camélia Jordana, “Le brio”

Pamela Ramos, “Tous les rêves du monde”

Solène Rigot, “Orpheline”

Best First Film

“Les bienheureux,” Sofia Djama

“En attendant les hirondelles,” Karim Moussaoui

“Grave,” Julia Ducournau

“Jeune femme,” Léonor Serraille

“Patients,” Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir

“Petit paysan,” Hubert Charuel

Best French-Language Film

“Avant la fin de l’été,” Maryam Goormaghtigh

“La belle et la meute,” Kaouther Ben Hania

“Noces,” Stephan Streker

“Paris pieds nus,” Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon

“A Syrian Family,” Philippe Van Leeuw

Best Animated Feature

“Drôles de petites bêtes,” Antoon Krings and Arnaud Bouron

“Le grand méchant Renard et autres contes,” Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert

“Zombillenium,” Arthur de Pins and Alexis Ducord

Best Documentary

“Carré 35,” Eric Caravaca

“Lumière! L’aventure commence,” Thierry Frémaux

“Makala,” Emmanuel Gras

“Sans adieu,” Christophe Agou

“Le vénérable W,” Barbet Schroeder

“Visages Villages,” Agnès Varda and JR

Best Score

Gaspar Claus, “Makala”

Angelo Foley and Grand Corps Malade, “Patients”

Grégoire Hetzel, “Ismael’s Ghosts”

Igorrr, “Jeannette, l’enfance de Jeanne d’Arc”

Arnaud Rebotini, “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Philippe Rombi, “L’Amant Double”