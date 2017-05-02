Rob Brydon Dives Into Cast of Oliver Parker’s ‘Swimming With Men’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rob Brydon is set to star in synchronised-swimming comedy “Swimming With Men,” for director Oliver Parker. The Welsh comedian and actor, who recently appeared in Universal’s “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” and stars alongside Steve Coogan in Michael Winterbottom’s television comedy “The Trip,” leads a cast which also includes “Downton Abbey” star Jim Carter and “Sherlock’s” Rupert Graves.

Filming began this week in London, Hertfordshire and Essex on the British comedy which tells the story of a man (Brydon) suffering a mid-life crisis who finds new meaning as part of an all-male, middle-aged, amateur synchronised swimming team. The cast also includes Adeel Akhtar, Daniel Mays, Charlotte Riley, Thomas Turgoose, Nathaniel Parker and Jane Horrocks.

“‘Swimming With Men’ has the DNA of some of our most beloved British comedies, from ‘The Full Monty’ to ‘Calendar Girls,” says HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart. “If just half of the fun we have seen in practice in the pool these last few weeks translates onto the screen, we are in for another British comedy classic treat.”

Inspired by the Dylan Williams’ 2010 documentary “Men Who Swim,” the film is written by Aschlin Ditta. It is produced by Stewart le Marechal and Anna Mohr-Pietsch for Met Film and Maggie Monteith of Dignity Film Finance, in association with Amp Film. Paul Webster and Guy Heeley of Shoebox Films will serve as executive producers.

Brydon is currently starring in Winterbottom’s “The Trip to Spain,” the third season of the director’s “The Trip” series which is currently airing on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. The feature length edit of the series played at the Tribeca Film Festival last month. He has recently finished shooting Etan Cohen’s “Holmes and Watson,” playing Inspector Lestrade, opposite Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Icon Film Distribution will release “Swimming With Men” in the U.K. and Ireland in 2018. Worldwide sales are handled by HanWay. It has already sold to Icon for Australia, Alamode in Germany and Sun Distribution Group for Spain and Latin America.