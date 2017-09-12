German VFX Firm RISE Joins Constantin’s ‘Dragon Rider’ as Co-Producer

German-based VFX studio RISE has hitched itself to “Dragon Rider” as a co-producer, partnering with Constantin Film on the animated feature, for which it was already on board to provide animation.

The project, based on the popular children’s fantasy novel by Cornelia Funke, will be the first co-production for RISE Pictures, which RISE set up last year to sit alongside its animation and effects work. A large chunk of the animation on “Dragon Rider” will be done by RISE in Munich.

“This collaboration will show that the interlocking of RISE Pictures as a creative production partner and RISE Visual Effects Studios as an internationally recognized VFX studio is a first-class and highly efficient model and a unique feature in the German market,” said Ulrich Schwarz, head of production, RISE Pictures.

“This is the way we would like to continue in the future serving as an active partner for domestic and foreign producers in order to make many more national and international productions possible.”

The film follows silver dragon Firedrake and his companions as they look for a new place to live, unaware that the most dangerous dragon-hunting monster the world has ever seen, Nettlebrand, is threatening them and all humankind. Tomer Eshed will direct, having developed the screenplay with Johnny Smith (“Gnomeo & Juliet”).

Media and film funds FFF Bayern, Medienboard BerlinBrandenburg, German Federal Film Board, and the German Federal Film Fund all backed the project, which is a Germany/Belgium co-production. Antwerp’s Cyborn 3D animation studio is among the Belgian partners.