Ridley Scott’s Getty Kidnap Thriller Picked Up by STX for International

STX Intl. has taken international rights to Ridley Scott’s true-crime thriller “All the Money in the World,” chronicling the 1973 kidnapping of J. Paul Getty III. Sony Pictures is handling North American and U.K. distribution of the film.

The movie, which stars Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey and Mark Wahlberg, is a true story about the world’s wealthiest man, J. Paul Getty, who refuses to pay the ransom for his kidnapped grandson, forcing the boy’s mother to team with an ex-CIA negotiator in Getty’s employ to figure out a way to save her son. Spacey will play the billionaire, Williams will portray Getty III’s determined mother, and Wahlberg stars as the ex-CIA negotiator. Charlie Plummer has been cast in the role of J. Paul Getty III.

Imperative Entertainment and Scott Free are producing. Dan Friedkin and Micah Green’s New Investment Venture arranged the financing.

Production will begin in May in Europe from a screenplay written by David Scarpa. The film is being produced by Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Scott, Mark Huffam, Chris Clark, and Quentin Curtis. Kevin Walsh will executive produce.

“Ridley Scott is a master storyteller like none other and this is a film that has it all. Ridley has assembled an outstanding dream cast with Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey and Mark Wahlberg and we could not be more excited or proud to be involved with this epic event motion picture at STX Films,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STX Films.

“This is the kind of amazing story and film that will be a huge title internationally, especially as the intimate and behind-the-scenes details of this crime involving one of the world’s most wealthy families are revealed through the lens of this heart-stopping drama,” David Kosse, president of STX Intl., said.