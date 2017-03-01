Martin Moszkowicz’s contract as CEO of Constantin Film, one of Europe’s biggest film companies, has been extended by another four years. The company produces the “Resident Evil” franchise, which passed the $1 billion box-office mark worldwide at the beginning of the year.

Moszkowicz, who has held his position as CEO since Jan. 1, 2014, is responsible for corporate management and strategy, as well as overseeing theatrical production, worldwide distribution, film acquisition, marketing and publicity, and company communication and legal.

Bernhard Burgener, supervisory board chairman of Constantin Film, said: “I am delighted that Martin Moszkowicz has decided to continue to lead and be responsible for the destiny of Constantin Film in the coming years. It is a powerful signal of continuity for the employees and partners of Constantin Film; an important step towards the continued success of the company.”

Moszkowicz said: “I would like to thank Bernhard Burgener and the members of the supervisory board for their confidence. It is a joy and a privilege to be able to shape the Constantin Film success story in the coming years at the helm of [the company].”

Moszkowicz has been part of the Constantin Film management team since 1990 – first as a producer and managing director, then as a member of the supervisory board responsible for film and television, and as CEO for the past three years. During this time he was involved in more than 150 feature films and countless TV productions.

The company will produce or distribute more than 15 German films this year, including “Fack Ju Göhte 3,” “Ostwind — Aufbruch Nach Ora,” “Das Pubertier” and “Dieses Bescheuerte Herz.”

Constantin Film is also ramping up its television output. The second season of its “Shadowhunters” series is running on Freeform and Netflix.

Constantin Film is a 100% subsidiary of Highlight Communications.