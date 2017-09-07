Raindance Unveils Full Lineup, Including Closing Film ‘Stuck’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The New York-set musical movie “Stuck” will have its international premiere at the Raindance Film Festival, which announced its full 2017 lineup Thursday. As the London-based festival’s closing film, “Stuck” follows a group of strangers who are stranded on a New York subway train together and who reveal their true selves through song and pop music. Directed by Michael Berry, it stars Giancarlo Esposito (“Okja”) and Oscar nominee Amy Madigan.

This year’s edition of Raindance features 200 films, shorts, VR projects, and music videos, including Zachary Cotler and Magdalena Zyzak’s feature debut, “Maya Dardel,” starring Lena Olin and Rosanna Arquette; Tony Gatlif’s “Djam”; and Japanese film “Mukoku,” all of which are in competition. Other titles competing for awards include Jason Wingard’s directional debut, “In Another Life,” which is set against the backdrop of the “Jungle” refugee camp in Calais, France, and has its international premiere at Raindance.

Atsuko Hirayanagi’s culture-clash comedy “Oh Lucy!”, starring Josh Hartnett, has already been announced as the curtain-raiser and gets its U.K. premiere at the festival.

Raindance also has Roberto Sneider’s (“Frida”) “You Are Killing Me Susana,” starring Gael Garcia Bernal, about a young Mexican adapting to life in the U.S.; Michelle Schumacker’s “I’m Not Here”; and “Black Butterfly,” which stars Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. “The Public Image Is Rotten,” about the band Public Image Ltd. and starring John Lydon, is also in the lineup.

In the shorts category there will be the Bob and Harvey Weinstein-produced “Game,” about a new kid in town who is trying out for the basketball team, and “Goddess,” an Indian-American project about being a lesbian in modern-day India. An LGBT strand will look at the contribution that people from the community are making to film, and the challenges they face. Titles include Bruce LaBruce’s latest feature, “The Misandrists,” about a young man who unknowingly is taken in by members of the Female Liberation Army – a lesbian separatist stronghold.

Highlights of the Women in Film strand include Leslie Ann Coles’ debut documentary “Melody Makers,” and “Barrage,” which is directed by Laura Schroeder, stars Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert, and her daughter Lolita Chammah.

A new virtual reality component of the festival will have awards, an industry summit, and an arcade where people can experience the VR projects. VR world premieres include “Manifest 99” by Flight School Studio, a story about finding redemption in the afterlife; “Peroration Six,” a 360-degree live-action performance by musician Sam Shepherd and his band; and “Second Date,” which encourages the viewer to intimately share the a couple’s physical space, and portrays their sexuality in an emotionally realistic way.

Other events include a pitching session, a focus on web series, and a co-production forum, which this year will focus on the U.K. and Italy.

Raindance is held in London, and runs between September 20 – October 1.