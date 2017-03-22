ROME – Italy’s Rai Com has closed sales to eight territories on Italian comedy “Let Yourself Go,” starring Toni Servillo (“The Great Beauty”). L.A.-based Menemsha Films has acquired North American rights.

The film by young director by Francesco Amato has also been picked up by Australia (Palace), Greece (Danaos Cinema), Israel (Lev Films), Spain (Savor), Taiwan (AV-Jet International Media) and Turkey (Filmarti Ltd.). Deals for China and Latin America are also said to be under negotiation.

“Let Yourself Go” sees Servillo, who regularly works with director Paolo Sorrentino and is Italy’s most bankable actor, taking on a rare comic role. He plays a Jewish psychoanalyst who lives next door to his ex-wife, with whom he is still in love. After a minor illness, the out-of-shape shrink encounters, and becomes entangled with, a smoldering personal trainer named Claudia, played by Spanish actress Veronica Echegui (“Fortitude”). Claudia is a very physical person, with “an innate capacity to draw everybody around her into the chaos she creates wherever she goes,” according to promotional materials.

The pic will be released in Italy on April 13. It was co-produced by Cattleya and Rai Cinema, teased at AFM in Santa Monica and screened last month at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Menemsha’s recent releases include John Goldschmidt’s British comedy “Dough,” which grossed more than $1.2 million at the U.S. box office.