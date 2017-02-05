Swedish helmer Ruben Ostlund, whose latest film, the black comedy “Force Majeure” won a prize at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard and earned a Golden Globe nomination, privately unveiled a clip of “The Square,” his upcoming provocative satire, ahead of the movie’s pitching at Goteborg Film Festival’s work-in-progress showcase. Deep in editing, Ostlund talked about the making of “The Square” which, like his previous films “Play” and “Force Majeure,” pokes fun at flaws in human behaviors. A satire on the art world, “The Square,” takes place at a prestigious museum where a famous American contemporary artist played by Dominic West (“The Affair”) is exhibiting his latest work, an installation that is meant to promote altruism. West plays opposite Elisabeth Moss and Claes Bang.

Philippe Bober’s The Coproduction Office is handling sales on the film and has already scored a flurry of pre-sales, notably to Magnolia Pictures for U.S. rights.

Variety: In the clip you just showed me, a famous American artist (Dominic West) is on stage being interviewed by a journalist about his work promoting altruism when a man who has Tourette starts having a crisis in the audience and shouts insults towards the well-intentioned journalist who remains calm and understanding. Who are you making fun of in this scene, the politically-correct journalist or the man who has Tourette?

I’m making fun of everyone, there’s no problem. I mean, I’m very thorough in that way. No one escapes from this satiric approach.

In this very scene, the audience is put to a challenge. What should we do? The scene is actually inspired, I was in a theater play with a friend of mine and we were sitting in the audience and started to watch it, it was the premiere. And suddenly there’s a man who started clapping in the audience, and then the attention towards the scene completely shifted over to the audience. The actors really had to fight to keep their concentration and get the attention of the audience. The actors were walking on eggshells like “we’re getting to this next stage and I’m going to have to speak out loud and I know he’s going to react.”

How is “The Square” different from your previous films?

I think in every movie that I do, there is challenge because the movies are quite different from each other. But when you see the scenes, it’s so obvious that I’m always working with comedic situations; Situational comedy that brings out topics of human behavior, how we react as “herd animals”. Things like this. I have a behavioristic approach to this. This scene also has a very simple set-up. It’s about “The Square”, that art piece that this artist is trying to bring out to the audience. They hire a PR agency to try and market it and they say “well everybody agrees on these topics, why should we care?” so they create a nasty PR stunt that is completely opposite to “The Square” and its humanistic message. So the film takes place in two very simple layers. The film is looking at how we look to individual versus society responsibility and how we take care of each other and topics like trust and responsibility.

Why did you choose to set the film in the art world?

The film is inspired by an installation that I did called “The Square” and it was the first time I did an exhibition in an art museum. The idea of the Square is very simple. It’s like a pedestrian crossing. Very simple rules. Here, we should be reminded of our role in the public spaces, like breaking the bystander effect and helping each other. It’s like pedestrian crossing, the car driver know they should be careful with pedestrians. To try and create a similar thing that is just as simple but to remind us of those humanistic values. I think that this is not very common in the art world. In the art world, you bring everything you do into a theory level, where it loses its contact with the outside world in many ways. So it was a different installation. And as usual, I’m having a critical viewpoint on everyone that I’ve been looking at. I’ve been looking at nuclear family.

Yes, in your previous movie “Force Majeure” you addressed the flaws of the nuclear family model.

Yes. And “The Play” was about racial topics and how we deal with that. I try to bring out those things that I don’t agree on in contemporary time. And what questions we have to ask ourselves about those topics in contemporary time. Because I think the idea with art is getting lost. On this theoretical level. of course, I’m attacking that.

How was it direct Dominic West and Elizabeth Moss? It was the first time you directed British and American actors.

I think that one thing that was very important for me, was to treat them as in any other actor on the set. When foreign actors come to a small country like Sweden, they don’t know what they’re getting into and if you give them too much attention, then I think that maybe it is hard to follow your mission with everything. It was key for me to not give them more attention than any other actor. I must say that both Elizabeth Moss and Dominic West were quite lost in the beginning of shooting but then they found a way to do it. They were not used to my way of working.



What’s your filming method?

For example this scene that I just showed you, we shot for two days. And Dominic has to repeat this monologue over and over again until he gets down to the core, if it’s true. I think both him and Elizabeth are more used when they have four or five takes and then move on, but my production is always like this, the set-up is we should have maximum time on what’s happening in front of the camera. Like, we have a lot of time for each scene, on set.

Is the remake of “Force Majeure” still happening?

Fox bought the rights to do a remake. And I don’t know the progress is on it.

Are you signed with an agent in the US?

Yes, with WME.

Do they send you a lot of scripts? What do you read?

I think WME is doing a really great job and I like them. But I must say most of what I read from the US is either a thriller or a love story. And I say “I won’t kill anyone in my films.” I really don’t want to be a part of that in the industry. I think it’s completely over-represented with the crime stories, the murders, that we make entertainment out of horrifying things. And I don’t want to be a part of that. So a lot of the scripts have these ingredients. Or things or ideas that have viewpoints on love and relationships I don’t agree on. So when I’ll do something in English or in that context, it will have to be something I feel I can be true too and that my viewpoint on the topic and the thematic in the film is the same as the content of the film.