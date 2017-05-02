Protagonist’s ‘Tom of Finland’ Picked Up in Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Dome Karukoski’s biopic “Tom of Finland,” which had its international premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last weekend, has sold in several key markets, Protagonist Pictures CEO Mike Goodridge revealed Tuesday.

U.K. rights for the film, about the life and work of Finnish artist and gay icon Touko Laaksonen, have been acquired by Peccadillo Pictures in a deal negotiated between Protagonist’s international sales manager George Hamilton and Peccadillo managing director Tom Abell.

Other territories sold include Australia (Palace Films), Spain (Festival Films), France (Rezo Films), Germany (Pandastorm), Scandinavia (Non Stop), Portugal (Cinemundo), Taiwan (Cineplex), Baltics (Estin Films), Czech Republic (ACFK), Korea (Rainbow Factory), and Poland (Tongariro), with HBO acquiring pay-TV rights for Central and Eastern Europe. It was recently announced that Kino Lorber has acquired the film for North America.

“Tom of Finland,” which opened the Goteborg Film Festival in February, was released in its home territory of Finland in late February, and has taken over $1 million at the local box office. It is currently holding its position at number three at the box office of all local and international drama titles released in Finland in 2017.

Abell commented: “Peccadillo Pictures is very proud to be the U.K. and Irish home of ‘Tom of Finland,’ an absolute perfect fit. We are excited about bringing the film to cinemas later this year for what is going to be a very spectacular release.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Peccadillo Pictures on board to bring this epic film to the U.K. and Ireland,” said Vanessa Saal, Protagonist head of worldwide sales. “They will help this timely and important story about a man who pushed back against discrimination and injustice through his art, to reach the widest possible audience.”

The film was produced by Finnish production outfit Helsinki Film, with a screenplay by Aleksi Bardy. The cast includes Pekka Strang, Lauri Tilkanen, Jessica Grabowsky, Taisto Oksanen, Seumas Sargent, Jakob Oftebro and Niklas Hogner.

Aleksi Bardy, Miia Haavisto and Annika Sucksdorff of Helsinki Film produced the film. Gunnar Carlsson of Anagram Vast in Sweden, Miriam Norgaard of Fridthjof Film in Denmark, and Ingvar Thordarson and Sophie Mahlo of Neutrinos Productions Germany were co-producers, in collaboration with Mike Downey and Sam Taylor of Film and Music Entertainment (F&ME) UK.

Karukoski is a Finnish filmmaker with six features to his credit including “The Grump” (2014), “Heart of a Lion” (2013) and “Lapland Odyssey” (2010).