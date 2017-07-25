Protagonist Pictures Restructures, Ups Dave Bishop to CEO

Protagonist Pictures has named Dave Bishop its new boss, promoting from within to fill the role being vacated by Mike Goodridge.

Protagonist works across sales, finance, and production, and Bishop’s elevation has sparked an internal restructure. Dimitra Tsingou becomes president of production in addition to her current role as chief operating officer and will work on Protagonist’s drive into production, alongside Bishop.

Vanessa Saal, head of sales, will become managing director of sales and distribution. Head of marketing Bridget Pedgrift will also be part of the new-look senior management team.

The London-based company said it would fill the head of worldwide acquisitions role that Bishop held in coming months.

“With Dimitra, Vanessa and Bridget at my side we will continue to collaborate with fiercely intelligent filmmakers whose honest, challenging and thoughtful films have become synonymous with the Protagonist brand, while exploring new opportunities to grow our business,” Bishop said in a statement.

Protagonist had three titles selected as part of the Cannes Film Festival this year: “The Florida Project” starring Willem Dafoe, which sold to A24; “The Rider,” which won the Directors’ Fortnight Art Cinema Award and was picked up for U.S. and other territories by Sony Pictures Classics; and “April’s Daughter,” which won the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize.

Goodridge, who was Protagonist’s CEO for five years, was appointed artistic director of the film festival in Macau last month.