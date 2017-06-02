Latest Pokemon Feature Film to Premiere at Japan Expo in Paris

TOKYO — The 20th Pokémon” feature film, “Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!” will world premiere at the Japan Expo in Paris in July before its release in Japan on July 15.

The popularity of augmented-reality game Pokémon Go has spurred interest worldwide in all things Pokémon.

The Japan Expo convention, held every year in Paris, France, focuses on Japanese popular culture including manga, animation, games and music. In recent years, attendance has been increasing from other European countries. Over 200,000 people visit the convention each year. This year’s Japan Expo will be held from July 6 to 9 at Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

The film’s world premiere is set for July 6. Director Kunihiro Yuyama, voice actress Rica Matsumoto and the Pikachu character will attend the panel session event after the premiere.

The premiere will be a prime opportunity to promote the franchise to European audiences.

(Pictured: Thomas Sirdey, founder of Japan Expo, Masao Maruyama, animation producer, UMI☆KUUN, singer)