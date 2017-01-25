Imogen Bell has joined Pinewood Pictures, the production arm of the British studio facilities company, as its head of production.

Over the past 17 years, Bell has worked as a freelance line producer, production manager and production co-ordinator across film and television on a host of independent productions, including “My Summer of Love,” “Brothers of the Head” and “Moon.”

Her appointment at Pinewood Pictures is part of the company’s push to increase its “U.K. and international presence in independent film financing and production,” managing director Yu-Fai Suen said. Recent productions for Pinewood Pictures have included “Their Finest,” “Mindhorn” and “The Collection.” Current titles in production include “Show Dogs,” “Journey’s End” and “Where Hands Touch.”

Bell began in commercials, then quickly moved into feature films, working with producer Chris Collins on “My Summer of Love” and “Four Last Songs” from development through delivery for BBC Films. Other notable credits include “Heartless,” “Better Things,” “Wild Target,” “Mr Nice” and “Blitz.”

In recent years, she has worked as a senior producer and executive producer developing internal production departments within U.K. advertising agencies, alongside her involvement in film and TV projects.

“The Pinewood Pictures portfolio is testament to the strength of the team and I look forward to being part of it; supporting and developing their investment in film, TV and games,” Bell said.