Picture Tree Picks Up Clara van Gool's 'The Beast in the Jungle' (EXCLUSIVE)

Picture Tree Picks Up Clara van
KeyFilm

Berlin-based sales agent Picture Tree Intl. has picked up “The Beast in the Jungle,” a dance-based romantic drama adapted from Henry James’ novel by Dutch writer-director Clara van Gool, who won the Emmy Award for performing arts for “Enter Achilles.”

The English-language film stars famed South African choreographer-dancer Dane Jeremy Hurst and Irish dancer Sarah Reynolds, and was penned by Van Gool working with British author and poet Glyn Maxwell. Filming starts this month in Luxembourg, followed by shoots in London and Sicily.

The movie depicts “the mysterious and epic love story” of John Marcher and May Bartram, according to a statement. Van Gool described it as “an unconventional love story about a man obsessed with a premonition that he is destined to experience, something great, mind-blowing even, and a woman who decides to wait with him for this to happen.”

Picture Tree is handling sales in all international territories except the Netherlands and Belgium, where September Film releases the film late next year.

It is produced by Hanneke Niens and Hans de Wolf of KeyFilm, and co-produced by Bady Minck and Alexander Dumreicher-Ivanceanu of Amour Fou Luxembourg. It was supported by the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Luxembourg Film Fund, Eurimages and the British Film Institute.

