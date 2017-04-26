Paul Verhoeven Approaches ‘Blessed Virgin’ With ‘Elle’ Star Virginie Efira

Paul Verhoeven’s next project will be “Blessed Virgin,” it was revealed late Tuesday night in a tweet by producer Said Ben Said. The French-language film, confirmed by production company SBS on Wednesday, will see Verhoeven and Said re-team following their Oscar-nominated 2016 hit “Elle.”

“Blessed Virgin” will star Belgian actress Virginie Efira, who featured in a key role in “Elle.” Efira will play a 17th Century nun who suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. Assigned a companion to assist her through these visions the two developed a lesbian affair.

The film is based on a 1986 narrative nonfiction novel by Judith C. Brown titled “Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy. Based on candid archival documents “Immodest Acts” tells the true account of the rise and fall of Sister Benedetta Carlini, abbess of the Convent of the Mother of God in the early 1600s, whose claims to have had supernatural contacts with Christ provoked an investigation by church authorities which concluded she had faked her visions and uncovered evidence of a lesbian affair with another nun – the earliest known documentation of lesbianism in modern Western history.

“Blessed Virgin” also re-teams Verhoeven with writer Gerard Soeteman. The pair first worked together on Dutch television adventure series “Floris,” which also marked Verhoeven’s first collaboration with actor Rutger Hauer, in 1969. Soeteman went on to become the director’s regular collaborator until his move to the U.S. with 1987’s “Robocop.” Two decades later when Verhoeven returned home to direct 2006 hit “Black Book,” which won the Young Cinema Award for best international film at that year’s Venice Film Festival, the pair reunited. “Blessed Virgin” marks their 10th feature collaboration.

SBS Distribution will present the new project to buyers at the Cannes Film Market in May.

“Elle” premiered in competition at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and went on to win Golden Globes for lead actress Isabelle Huppert and best foreign language film. Huppert also received an Oscar nomination for her role.