Participant Inks Output Deal With Nordisk Film on Amblin Partners’ Films

Jeff Skoll’s Participant Media has entered an output deal with leading Scandinavian distributor Nordisk Film Distribution for titles produced by Amblin Partners. The multi-year deal further expands Participant’s global distribution network following a similar pact with eOne.

The new agreement, announced Wednesday, will see Nordisk release Amblin Partners titles across Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Titles already announced under the output deal include Rupert Wyatt’s “Captive State,” starring Vera Farmiga and John Goodman, and Brazilian director Jose Padilha’s untitled Entebbe project, starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruehl. Both projects are currently in post-production.

“We are extremely excited to have made this output agreement that strengthens our direct cooperation with Participant Media,” said Kenneth Wiberg, president of Nordisk Film Distribution.

The two companies already have a strong relationship working together on past releases and Nordisk already had upcoming Participant titles “Wonder” (pictured), starring Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay, and Ric Roman Waugh’s crime drama “Shot Caller,” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, on its release slate.

David Linde, CEO of Participant Media said Nordisk’s marketing and distribution teams, combined with the increasing audience demand for a connection to real social action, would provide Participant with an even greater platform for the company across Scandinavia. “Nordisk Film is a leader in the Scandinavian marketplace and we are thrilled to establish a long-term partnership with them,” said Linde.

The deal follows Participant Media’s agreement with Lionsgate to handle international rights on Participant’s slate of narrative features and select documentaries, which was announced in January. It was negotiated by Krista Wegener and Gabriel Brakin for Participant Media; Peter Philipsen and Christopher Seidelin for Nordisk Film Distribution; and Maitreya Yasuda and Christian Perala for Lionsgate.

eOne, which is a partner in Amblin Partners, handles distribution for the slate in U.K. and Ireland, Spain, Benelux and Australia and New Zealand.