Orange Poaches EuropaCorp’s Sales Exec Andreï Kamarowsky to Run Sales for New Film/TV Division

Orange Studio has appointed Andreï Kamarowsky, former senior VP of international sales at EuropaCorp, to run sales for the French telco group’s new film/TV division.

The exec joins Orange Studio from EuropaCorp where he worked as senior VP of international sales since 2011.

He will report to David Kessler and Pascal Delarue, the co-managing directors of Orange Studio.

Kamarowsky is boarding Orange Studio at a pivotal moment. Under Kessler’s leadership, the company is getting ready to play a much bigger role in the film and TV landscapes in France and abroad.

The vertically-integrated banner, whose parent company Orange also operates pay TV channels Orange Cinema Series, signed a distribution deal a year ago with UGC Images (a subsidiary of Europe’s second biggest cinema circuit) to kick off direct distribution in France under the label Orange Cinema Distribution. Meanwhile, Orange will also be distributing UGC films starting in January.

As previously announced, Orange Studio will be investing 100 million euros in original French- and English-language series via co-production over the next 5 years.

“Creating a film and TV department from scratch at Orange Studio is a wonderful opportunity and an exciting challenge,” said Kamarowsky, who added that Orange has the resources to make an impact on the market.

“Our film lineup will comprise local films from UGC (as per our deal with UGC) as well as upscale, festival-friendly French and English-language films, ambitious directorial debuts and some genre films,” explained the exec.

The company’s roster, which is expected to be unveiled at Berlin’s European Film Market, will include co-productions and third-party acquisitions. On all movies, Kamarowsky said Orange Studio will aim at boarding projects at an early stage.

During his tenure at EuropaCorp, Kamarowsky sold a wide range of movies, from actioners such as “Taken 2,””Taken 3” and “Transporter 4,” to science fiction movies such as “Valerian” and French films such as “Saint Laurent” which competed at Cannes in 2014. Kamarowsky also worked on the implementation of output deals in key markets.

Kamarowsky started his career in the film industry alongside press agent Matilde Incerti and worked on such films as Michael Haneke’s “Cache,” Jia Zhang Ke’s “Still Life” and Olivier Asssayas’s “Boarding Gate.” He then spent three years at Telepool in Munich.