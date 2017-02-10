TF1 Studio has closed a bevy of pre-sales to key territories on Lorraine Levy’s “Dr. Knock,” a French film starring Omar Sy as a hustler-turned-doctor.

The film, which is now in production, has sold to Germany, Austria (Wild Bunch), Switzerland (Pathe), Spain (Filmax), Greece (Seven Group), Portugal (Lusomundo), Russia (Top Film), Israel (New Guys), Middle East (Empire), Latin America (California Filmes), Hungary (Vertigo).

The film, based on Jules Romains’ 1923 satirical play “Knock ou le Triomphe de la médecine,” follows a charming man who travels to a small mountain village in the 1950s, determined to make his fortune as a doctor. He starts diagnosing everyone he sees with an illness, real or imaginary. Because of his charisma, Knock becomes popular and successful in the village, subsequently provoking jealousy from some folks, including a someone reminding him of his shady past.

Comparing it with Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “Amelie,” Sabine Chemaly, who heads up sales at TF1 Studio, said “‘Dr. Knock’ had lured buyers because it’s uplifting, feel-good, and anchored by an upbeat performance by Omar Sy.”

Besides Sy, “Dr. Knock” stars a strong French cast including Ana Girardot, Alex Lutz, Sabine Azéma, Hélène Vincent, Pascal Elbé, Christian Hecq, and Audrey Dana.

“Dr. Knock” is produced by Oliver Delbosc at Marc Missonnier Fidelité Films.