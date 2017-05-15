NonStop Entertainment Bags ‘Prayer Before Dawn’ and Nine More Films Ahead of Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

CANNES– Nordic distributor NonStop Entertainment has acquired 10 movies ahead of Cannes Film Festival, including Jean-Stephane Sauvaire’s “A Prayer Before Dawn” which will play at Cannes’s Midnight section.

NonStop’s slate of new pickups also includes “Beach Rats,””Brimstone,””The Dinner,” “Final Portrait,””God’s Own Country,””God’s Own Country,” “Spoor,” “Manifesto” and jiddish drama “Menashe” and “Walking Out.”

“A Prayer Before Dawn,” which is repped by Hanway Films, is based on the bestselling biography, of Billy Moore who survived his Thai prison ordeal by becoming a Muay Thai boxing champion.

The film stars Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) and will be released in the U.S. by A24.

Eliza Hittman’s “Beach Rats,” sold by Mongrel, is a Summer-set coming of age about aimless teenager struggling to escape his bleak home life and navigate questions of self-identity. Eliza Hittman. Neon will release the film in the U.S.

Also from Hanway, Stanley Tucci’s “Final Portrait” is a biopic of the Swiss sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti (played by Geoffrey Rush).

Martin Koolhoven’s gothic western thriller “Brimstone,” sold by Embankment, stars Dakota Fanning and Guy Pearce. It turns on a young mute woman who senses danger when a new preacher comes to town.

“The Dinner,” Oren Moverman’s drama thriller sold by Protagonist, stars Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall and Chloe Sevigny. The Orchard will release in the U.S.

“Manifesto,” sold by Match Factory, stars Cate Blanchett in 13 different roles performing various manifestos as monologue.

“Menashe,” repped by Mongrel International, is set within Brooklyn’s ultra-orthodox Jewish community. A24 will release in the U.S.

Agnieszka Holland’s thriller “Spoor,” repped by Chimney, is based on Olga Tokarczuks’s bestseller “Drive Your Plough over the Bones of the Dead.” The movie won the Silver Bear in Berlin this year.



“Walking Out,” a wilderness drama repped by AMP, centers around a father who goes hiking with his sons and end up lost in the mountains of Montana.

Jakob Abrahamsson, the CEO of NonStop Entertainment, said the company will be making more acquisitions at Cannes.