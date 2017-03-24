NonStop Entertainment has picked up Nordic and Baltic rights to “City of Ghosts,” Matthew Heineman’s critically acclaimed documentary about the extremist group Islamic State, or ISIS.

“City of Ghosts” was acquired by Amazon Studios for U.S. distribution out of the Sundance Film Festival and is currently competing at CPH:DOX in Copenhagen. It is scheduled for release in the U.S. on July 14.

The documentary charts the rise of ISIS, while documenting the courage of Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, a group of citizen journalists who risk their lives to shed light on terrorist activities in Syria.

“City of Ghosts” marks Heineman’s follow up to “Cartel Land” which was nominated for an Oscar.

NonStop will release the film in Scandinavia and the Baltics. Miracle Films will partner on Danish distribution, with a theatrical release expected in early fall.

NonStop’s new acquisitions also include “Whose Streets,” Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis’ documentary about political protests in Ferguson, Mo.; Antonio Santini and Dan Sickles’s Sundance-winning film “Dina,” a romance between a mentally challenged couple; and “The Worker’s Cup,” a documentary about the migrant workers building Qatar’s World Cup Stadium.