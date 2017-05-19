New Films by Hosoda, Webber, Solanas on Charades’s Strong First Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades, the Paris-sales banner recently launched by Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte and Pierre Mazars — former sales execs at Wild Bunch, Gaumont and StudioCanal, respectively — rolled into Cannes with its first slate, headlined by Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai” (working title), Peter Webber’s “Inna de Yard,” Juan Solanas’ “My Name Is Luz” and Devashish Makhija’s “Ajji.”

“Inna de Yard” is a documentary feature directed by Webber, who previously helmed “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” “Emperor” and “Hannibal Rising.” Laurent Baudens, Laurent Flahault and Gael Nouaille are producing the doc via Borsalino Prods.

Taking place above Kingston in Jamaica, the film follows legendary voices of reggae including Ken Boothe, Winston McAnuff, Kiddus I and Cedric Myron, who reunite to record the “Inna de Yard,” which revisits their staple songs. The film also delivers a snapshot of everyday lives of these musicians, who reminisce about their collaborations with Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Jimmy Cliff.

“My Name Is Luz,” based on the worldwide bestseller “A Veinte Anos,” is set in 1976 and depicts the darkest period in Argentinian history. The film centers on a woman who is desperately trying to trace the identity of her father. Charades says the film is in the vein of “The Secret in Their Eyes,” since it is both detective story and a melodrama.

Solanas previously directed the sci-fi romance “Upside Down.” “My Name Is Luz” is produced by France’s Quad (“Intouchables” and “Ballerina”) and Septieme Films, Spain’s Lazona and Argentina’s AZ Films.

“Ajji” is directed by Makhija, who is a rising Indian filmmaker, graphic artist and poet who made a feature debut with “Oonga”; Siddharth Anand Kumar and Vikram Mehra for Yoodlee Films are producing. Guneet Monga, whose credits include “Lunchbox,” is exec producing. The politically-charged drama tells the story of an elderly woman who sets off to avenge the rape her 9-year old granddaughter, as the Indian judicial system fails to punish the crime.

“Mirai” marks Hosoda’s follow-up to hit animated feature “The Boy and the Beast.” Produced by Studio Chizu, the feature follows a 4-year old boy who is struggling to cope with the arrival of a little sister in the family, until things turn magical.

Baraton, Comte and Mazars said this first slate illustrates Charades’s mandate to “work with different genres and nationalities and represent films which are either personal and/or tell stories from an original standpoint.”

Other titles on Charades’s slate include “Revenge,” directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Matilda Lutz (“Rings”).