Netherlands Film Biz Encourages International Co-Productions

The Netherlands is home to a vibrant film industry with an open attitude toward international co-production. In 2016 alone, the country welcomed a great variety of international productions, including “Dunkirk,” helmed by Christopher Nolan; “The Ring,” directed by Imtiaz Ali and featuring Shah Rukh Khan; and “Racer and the Jailbird,” helmed by Michaël Roskam.

Indeed, several other high-profile minority co-productions were mooted in the trades as being under Cannes consideration, including the not-yet completed “Yesterday” from Hungarian helmer Balint Kenyeres, co-produced by Dirk Rijneke and Mildred van Leeuwaarden through Rotterdam Films; “Zama” from Argentinian Lucrecia Martel, co-produced by Eva Eisenloeffel, Leontine Petit and Joost de Vries of Lemming Film, and “Beyond Words” from Pole Urszula Antoniak, co-produced by Floor Onrust and Noortje Wilschut of Family Affair Films.

“Co-productions expand the possibilities for distribution in co-production countries and beyond.” Doreen Boonekamp

Bero Beyer, the director of the Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam and a former producer, notes that the increased options for funding from the Netherlands Film Fund and others including IFFR’s own Hubert Bals Fund have opened many doors for the Dutch producers to work on daring and sometimes groundbreaking films.

“There is a broad segment of producers in the Netherlands for whom it is a given to look for partners across the borders, not merely to look for funding, but to get a better grip on pthe global film landscape,” Beyer says. “The film climate in the Netherlands is geared towards this, in networking, funding and presentation.”