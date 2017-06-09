Netflix Scoops Multi-Territory Streaming Rights to Robert Pattinson-Starrer ‘Good Time’

Netflix has acquired streaming rights to Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Good Time,” the heist thriller starring Robert Pattinson which competed at Cannes to warm reviews and will be released in North America by A24.

Memento Films International, the Paris-based sales company repping “Good Time,” managed to disentangle the film rights in Spain, Italy, UK and Ireland, Scandinavia, Israel, Portugal, Bulgaria, Russia, CIS, the Baltics, ex-Yugoslavia, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. In those territories, MFI sold “Good Time” to all-rights distributors for theatrical, pay VOD and TV, while SVOD rights went to Netflix.

Emilie Georges, the co-founder of MFI, told Variety the deal signed with Netflix marked a milestone for the distribution of independent films. “Through this innovative deal with Netflix, we’re able to maintain our collaboration with all-right distributors and allow them to focus their resources on theatrical distribution with a lesser risk and a lesser pressure on the minimum guarantee,” said Georges.

“At a time when independent distributors are become more cautious on their spendings, we’re giving them first-window access to high-profile films while enabling them to split the risk with Netflix,” added Georges.

Six to four months before “Good Time” rolls out on Netflix, it will therefore be released in theaters in Spain (CDC), Italy (Movies Inspired), Scandinavia (Cinemanse Oy), Portugal (Midas), Russia, CIS and the Baltics (Voxell-Rocket), ex-Yugoslavia (Megacom), Czech Republic (Bohemia), South Korea (Activers), Singapore (Anticipate Pictures), Japan (Fine Films) and Australia and New Zealand (Hi Gloss Entertainment).

Set for a North American release on August 11, “Good Time” will also hit theaters in France (Ad Vitam), Germany and German-speaking territories (Ascot Elite), Benelux (Cinéart), Greece and Cyprus (Feelgood), Turkey (Fabula), Latin America (CDC United Network), Hong Kong and Macau (Bravo Pictures), Taiwan (Encore Film), India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives (PVR), South Africa (Times Media Films), Middle East (Falcon) and airlines (Captive).

Besides “Good Time,” Memento Film International’s slate includes Pedro Pinho’s feature debut “The Nothing Factory” which played at Directors Fortnight and won a prize, as well as Warwick Thornton’s “Sweet Country” and Joachim Trier’s “Thelma” which will likely open at a major fall festival.