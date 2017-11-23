You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix, Deutsche Telekom Ink Global Partnership

Stranger Things Season 2
Deutsche Telekom has signed a global partnership with Netflix which will allow the German telco group to distribute exclusive content from Netflix to its subscribers.

Under the deal, Deutsche Telekom customers in Germany, Poland and the Netherlands have already gained access to Netflix content.

“We want to ensure the best content offering and TV experience for our customers and will work with Netflix to further expand our great partnership”, said Thomas Kicker, senior VP of group partnering at Deutsche Telekom.

Maria Ferreras, Netflix’s VP of business development EMEA, said the partnership builds on “Netflix”‘s strong relationship with Deutsche Telekom.

“We are thrilled to open a new world of exclusive and critically-acclaimed entertainment for millions of Deutsche Telekom’s TV and Mobile customers in Europe,” said Ferreras.

Netflix content has been available in 4K to subscribers of EntertainTV, Deutsche Telekom’s streaming service, in Germany since October.

In Poland, meanwhile, Netflix is available as part of T-Mobile offers since 2016.

The deal with Deutsche Telekom is the latest in a string of global partnerships which Netflix has inked with telco companies in key markets. In France, Netflix signed a similar deal with Altice for distribution in France, Portugal, Israel and the Dominican Republic.

Netflix, whose slate of new drama series include “Stranger Things 2” (pictured), boasts 109 million members in over 190 countries.

