Netflix, Brainstorm Pick Up Holly Hunter Drama ‘Strange Weather’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Boutique distributor Brainstorm Media has taken North American theatrical rights to Katherine Dieckmann’s drama “Strange Weather,” starring Holly Hunter, with Netflix taking worldwide subscription VOD rights, excluding Japan.

Brainstorm will handle the North American theatrical release on the film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, prior to the Netflix global rollout scheduled for fall 2017. Great Point Media, which has backed such movies as “Lady Macbeth,” “Complete Unknown” and “The Party,” is handling international sales in Cannes.

Hunter plays grief-stricken Darcy, who is struggling to come to terms with the death of her son. Convinced there is something behind his suicide, Darcy travels back to the Deep South to uncover the truth with the help of childhood friend Byrd (Carrie Coon). Bolstered by her on-again off-again lover Clayton, played by Kim Coates (“Sons of Anarchy”), Darcy begins “an emotional road trip of self-discovery,” according to a statement.

The film is produced by Kalamalka Prods. and iDeal Partners Film Fund. The deal was brokered by Jessica Lacy at ICM Partners, Robert Halmi Jr., Great Point’s chairman, and Brainstorm’s president Michelle Shwarzstein.

Shwarzstein stated, “We loved the film as soon as we saw it in Toronto — it has mystery, humor, raw emotion and features one of Holly Hunter’s most outstanding performances to date.”

Halmi added, “Working with Brainstorm and Netflix is a great partnership for the domestic release and perfectly suited to this emotionally gripping drama.”