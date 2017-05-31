Molly Peters, Bond Girl in ‘Thunderball,’ Reportedly Dies at 75

Bond girl Molly Peters, whose risque scenes in “Thunderball” caused much comment at the time, has died, according to the official James Bond Twitter account.

Peters, 75, played Pat, a nurse tending to Sean Connery’s Bond in 1965’s “Thunderball.” She was the first Bond girl to take her clothes off onscreen in scenes that were considered racy and controversial. Several were ultimately cut from the film.

The Bond Twitter feed said: “We are sad to hear that Molly Peters has passed away at the age of 75. Our thoughts are with her family.”

Peters’ death comes barely a week after that of Roger Moore, who played the part of the suave 007 more times than any other actor.

Peters, who was also a model, had a fleeting acting career, spanning just a handful of films and series in the mid-1960s. “Thunderball” was her most notable big screen role.

Her movie career ended with the 1968 feature “Don’t Raise the Bridge, Lower the River.” She also had parts in various 1960s series, including “Armchair Theater.”

In later life, she talked about her Bond role in 1995’s “Behind the Scenes With Thunderball” and 2000’s “Terence Young: Bond Vivant.”

The cause of death has not been announced.