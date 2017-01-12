MK2/Mile End, the newly-launched Canadian distribution company of MK2 and Charles Tremblay, has acquired Nicolas Bedos’s period romance “Mr & Mrs Adelman” which marks the company’s first pickup.

“Mr & Mrs Adelman” is being repped in international markets by Le Pacte, whose sales are handled by Camille Neel.

Opening in 1971, the film charts the lifelong, epic romance between a renown writer (Bedos) and his muse (played by newcomer Doria Tillier) over the course of 45 years.

Denis Podalydès, Antoine Gouy and Christiane Millet complete the cast.

“I’m particularly happy that our first acquisition is a film about a long and beautiful love story, which is a rare thing in cinema,” said Tremblay, who co-founded Canadian outfit Metropole and worked there for 10 years before launching MK2/Mile End with MK2.

Tremblay said he believed “Mr & Mrs Adelman” marked the birth of a promising director, Nicolas Bedos.

For his directorial debut, Bedos assembled a prestigious key crew, notably Nicolas Bolduc, the Canadian cinematographer of Denis Villeneuve’s “Enemy” and Karen Muller Serreau, a costume designer who worked on Michael Haneke’s “Amour” and Louis Leterrier’s “Now you See Me.”

The film is produced by well-established company Les Films du Kiosque.

“Mr & Mrs Adelman” will be theatrically distributed in France on March 8 and will benefit from a fairly wide release on 300 playdates.