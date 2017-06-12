Michel Hazanavicius, Emmanuelle Bercot Set for Jury Duty at Deauville American Film Festival

French director Michel Hazanavicius, whose latest film “Redoutable” competed at Cannes, is set to preside over the jury of the 43rd Deauville American Film Festival.

Hazanavacius’ jury will hand out two awards, the Grand Prize and Jury Prize, to films playing in competition in Deauville.

“I’m extremely moved and honored to preside over this year’s Jury of the Deauville American Film Festival,” said Hazanavicius, whose Oscar-winning film “The Artist” has been described as a love letter to Hollywood’s silent era. “Like half the planet, I was in part raised on American cinema and I am looking forward to spending these 10 days of binge-watching the latest output. In cinema we trust!”

Helmed by artistic director Bruno Barde, the Deauville festival complimented Hazanavicius on showing “an iconoclastic yet appealing style, revealing a concern to reach audiences without abandoning his artistic rigor since his beginnings as a filmmaker.”

Meanwhile, Emmanuelle Bercot, the critically acclaimed actress/screenwriter/director whose filmmaking credits include “Standing Tall,” has been tapped to preside over the Revelation jury, which will honor an up-and-coming director.

“As a great lover of all things American, I am delighted and honored to be called upon to preside over the Revelation Jury of Deauville. In my imagination, America and cinema have always been one,” said Bercot, who won a prize in Cannes for her performance in Maiwenn’s “Mon Roi” in 2015.