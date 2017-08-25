Belgium’s ‘Racer and the Jailbird’ to Vie for Foreign-Language Oscar Nomination

Michaël R Roskam’s “Racer and the Jailbird” (“Le Fidèle”), a neo-noir romance drama with Matthias Schoenaerts (“Our Souls at Night”) and Adèle Exarchopoulos (“Blue Is the Warmest Color”) has been selected to represent Belgium in the foreign-language Oscar race.

Roskam’s third feature, “Racer and the Jailbird” is set to world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and will then play at Toronto. Roskam’s feature debut,” Bullhead,” earned a foreign-language Oscar nomination in 2012.

Written by Roskam, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré, “Racer and the Jailbird” charts the tragic love story between a gangster, Gino, and Benedicte, a wealthy and fearless racing driver, against the backdrop of a brutal crime gang in Brussels. Bidegain and Debré previously collaborated on the script of Jacques Audiard’s Palme d’Or winning “Dheepan,” among other films.

Wild Bunch is selling “Racer and the Jailbird” internationally. Neon, which pre-bought the film, will release it later this year in the U.S.

“Racer and the Jailbird” is produced by Bart Van Langendonck for Savage Film, in co-production with Pierre-Ange Le Pogam for Stone Angels, Eyeworks, Frakas Productions, Kaap Holland Film and Submarine.

The film received support from Belgium’s Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), Centre du Cinéma et de l’Audiovisuel (CAA), Screen Flanders, screen.brussels and Wallimage.

