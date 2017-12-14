MICA: Mexico’s Film Tank Pitches to the Small Screen with Genre Thriller ‘Dead Days’

Film Tank, one of Mexico’s most prominent independent production companies behind hits “Northless” and “The Maid,” will be enlisting years of big-screen experience in a move to TV with their latest project in development, a high-concept genre thriller titled “Dead Days.”

Film Tank CEO and producer Edgar San Juan pitched the idea at Mexico City’s 2nd Mercado e Industria de Cine y el Audiovisual (MICA).

The company’s catalog is loaded with high-end content which has received both critical and audience acclaim. In 2009 they produced Rigoberto Pérezcano’s, first fiction feature, “Northless,” which won the KNF Award at Rotterdam, as well as Casa de América and Films in Progress awards at San Sebastian. That same year the company also co-produced on one of Latin America’s greatest critical successes, Sebastián Silva’s debut movie “The Maid,” which received a Golden Globe nomination as well as awards at Sundance, Torino and Miami.

An eight-part series based in pre-Hispanic and Anglo-Saxon horror literature, “Dead Days” draws heavily from the likes of Poe, Lovecraft and Bradbury, with an intention of appealing to a broad range of international tastes. With this in mind, Film Tank is primarily pitching to digital platforms.

“Historically our creative search has dealt with producing memorable content such as film, although in this case we are looking for a digital format that can be seen on any platform,” explained San Juan.

The series kicks off with the discovery of 23 corpses in pristine states, free from any traces of violence. A group of investigators will follow the trail of bodies into Mexican mangroves and a coastal island where they will uncover evidence of a looming cataclysm, which only an elite few are aware of and preparing for.

“We went to MICA because of the high level of international platforms that come looking for new content.” San Juan told Variety. “We thought it was the ideal occasion to, for the first time, exhibit our series in development. ‘Dead Days’ is risky content, and we think that the answers we got in MICA meetings will be useful to adjust the pitch or even adjust the series.”

San Juan reflected on the market: ”We were surprised by the reaction to the series. We discovered that platforms are broadening their horizons and becoming more interested in atypical series and are evolving in a hurry to respond to what an increasingly sophisticated audience demands from the global market.”

The scope of the series is yet to be determined as Film Tank mulls over a number of potential offers from interested parties.