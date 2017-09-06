Memento Films International Unveils Official Trailer for Warwick Thornton’s ‘Sweet Country’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Memento Films International has unveiled the official trailer of Warwick Thornton’s Australian western drama “Sweet Country” which is having its world premiere in competition at Venice Film Festival on Wednesday and is set to close Toronto’s competitive Platform section.

Set in the outback of Australia’s Northern territory, “Sweet Country” revolves around the encounter between Sam, a middle-aged Aboriginal man working for a preacher, and Harry, a bitter war veteran. Sam’s relationship with the cruel and ill-tempered Harry quickly deteriorates, culminating in a violent shootout in which Sam kills Harry in self-defence. Becoming a wanted criminal, Sam is forced to flee with his wife across the harsh desert country; but as the true details of the killing start to surface, the community begins to question whether justice is really being served.

“Sweet Country” stars Sam Neill (“Jurassic Park,””Peaky Blinders”), Bryan Brown and Ewen Leslie.

Transmission will distribute “Sweet Country” in Australia on Oct. 7, kicking off at Adelaide Film Festival. The Jokers will release it in France. “Sweet Country” will also be competing at the BFI London Film Festival.

Thornton won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes Film Festival for his film “Samson and Delilah.”