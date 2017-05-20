Media Luna Boards Carmen Maura Comedy ‘Oh Mamy Blue’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agent Media Luna has boarded as a co-producer on comedy “Oh Mamy Blue,” which stars Carmen Maura, best known for Pedro Almodovar movies like “Volver.”

Maura plays Laura, a legendary Spanish rock singer who ruined her career and now lives in an elderly people’s home. Out of the blue, she receives a visit from her grandson, who leads her back to her roots.

Milton Garcia (“The Last Match”), Natalia Roig (“Volver,” “Food and Shelter”) and Ramon Barea (“Hitting Bottom”) round out the cast. The Spanish-language film, directed by Antonio Hens, has just finished shooting in Madrid. Hens’ company Malas Companias is producing.

Described as a “comedy with an introspective touch,” it mark a shift in Hens’ work as a director following dramas like “The Last Match” and “Clandestinos.”

Hens said he feels honored to work with Maura, who he describes as legendary. “The experience is even better because ‘Oh Mamy Blue’ is a comedy and she is a master in making us all laugh,” he said. “Furthermore, she sounds pretty touching when singing the blues.”

The co-production takes the relationship between Hens and Media Luna to the next level following the company’s acquisition of the rights to “The Last Match,” and other films he produced, such as Miguel Ferrari’s “Blue and Not So Pink.”

Ida Martins, Media Luna’s CEO, said: “We admire Hens’ talent as a director and feel lucky to have achieved our goal of taking an even more active part in his career’s growth, as co-producers.”