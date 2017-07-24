Manolo Caro’s ‘Tales of an Immoral Couple’ Gets U.S. Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Fledgling U.S. Latino distribution company Hola Mexico is releasing Manolo Caro’s romcom “Tales of an Immoral Couple” in the U.S.

Known for his comedies that have consistently perched among the top 10 highest-grossing pics in Mexico over the past three years, Caro’s fifth feature film revolves around a couple who meet again 25 years after their first romantic entanglement.

A comedy of errors ensues as they both try to maintain their facades, and the true reasons why they split up the first time are eventually revealed. Shot on location in Mexico’s picturesque San Miguel de Allende, “Tales of an Immoral Couple” was distributed by Cinepolis in Mexico where it bowed in November and became one of the top-grossing Mexican films of 2016.

The cast is led by Cecilia Suarez, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Paz Vega.

This marks the first U.S. theatrical distribution of a film by the Guadalajara-born Mexican film and theater helmer-scribe who saw his first pic, the adaptation of his theater debut “I Don’t Know Whether to Cut My Veins or Leave Them Long” became a box office hit in Mexico and sell to a slew of territories worldwide. His second pic, “Love of All My Loves,” snagged the Audience Award at the Chicago Latino Film Festival. He is currently developing a series for Netflix.

Pic opens Friday, August 25 in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and San Diego, among other cities.

An offshoot of the Hola Mexico Film Festival in the U.S., Hola Mexico Distribution has previously released “East Side Sushi” by Anthony Lucero in 2015, and the Gael Garcia Bernal-toplined “You’re Killing Me Susana,” by Roberto Sneider, in early 2017.