Malaysian censors have apparently allowed “Beauty and the Beast” to screen in their country uncut, but have slapped a PG-13 rating on the film in part because of its highly publicized “gay moment.”

The Malaysian censorship board had originally demanded four minutes of cuts to the Disney live-action remake, but the studio refused to comply and withdrew the film from theatrical release while it launched an appeal.

On Tuesday, the Golden Screen Cinemas chain, one of Malaysia’s largest, said on Twitter that “Beauty and the Beast” would be released in the Asian country March 30. But the film will carry a PG13 rating.

More to follow.