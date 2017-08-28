Peru’s Magaly Solier to Star in Chile-Peru-Argentina Co-Production ‘They All Come Back’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SANTIAGO DE CHILE — Chile’s Giancarlo Nasi of Quijote-Rampante Films and docu director-producer Maite Alberdi (“The Grown-ups”) have teamed up to co-produce “They All Come Back” (“Todos Vuelven”), the directorial fiction debut of docu filmmaker Maria Paz Gonzalez (“Hija”).

Gonzalez is also the lead producer of docu-feature “Stealing Rodin,” which is having its world premiere at the Santiago Int’l Film Festival (SANFIC).

Peruvian actress-singer Magaly Solier, lead of 2009 Berlinale Golden Bear winner “The Milk of Sorrow,” will star as a Peruvian immigrant in Chile who struggles with issues of identity, fraying family ties and displacement, a phenomenon not uncommon among the rising influx of immigrants in Chile from Haiti, Venezuela, Peru and Colombia.

“The Chilean government just passed a new law to regulate immigrants’ rights, replacing an antiquated one,” said Nasi.

Solier will be composing and singing six of her own songs in the drama, slated to start principal photography in late December or early January on a $600,000 budget, per Nasi.

Bryan Jacobs of Carapulkra Films, Peru and Gema Films, Argentina have boarded as co-producers. Benjamin Echazarreta, Sebastian Lelio’s cinematographer in “Gloria” and “A Fantastic Woman,” is attached as the director of photography.

Nasi’s film credits include “Raiz” by Matias Rojas and Cesar Acevedo’s “Land and Shade” as well as “Jesus” and “Blanquita” by Fernando Guzzoni.