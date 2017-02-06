Currently riding high on three successive weeks at the top of the North American box office, director M Night Shyamalan says he is working on a follow up to “Split.”

“I have an 11-page outline for my next film in my bag. I can’t tell you what it is, but If you’ve seen #split..” he said this weekend in a Twitter posting.

“Split,” the story of a man with 23 multiple personalities, earned $14.6 million this weekend at the North American domestic box office, to narrowly beat horror retread “Rings.” After three weekends, “Split” has grossed $98.7 million stateside.

No details are currently available about either the sequel’s story or its production and finance plans. However, it is increasingly clear that the Pittsburgh-based film maker conceived the film as part of a series of connected tales, if not exactly a franchise.

Shyamalan previously told U.S. news media that “Split” itself was conceived as a sequel to “Unbreakable,” from 2000. It even features “Unbreakable” star Bruce Willis in an uncredited cameo.

“Split” was produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and the director’s Blinding Edge Pictures on a budget reported as just $9 million. Distribution is by Universal Pictures in North America and multiple companies in international territories.